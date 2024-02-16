Odisha Cabinet approves 12 proposals 10 different departments

Bhubaneswar: The 73rd session of Odisha “Cabinet Meeting’ was held today in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the meeting was over, Minister, Forest, Environment & CC, PR & Drinking Water, I&PR Pradeep Kumar Amat, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other Secretaries of concerned department briefed about the approved agenda items.

There were 12 agenda items related to 10 different departments have been approved in the Cabinet.