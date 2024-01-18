Odisha: Elephant spotted roaming inside school premises in Baripada of Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a recent incident, an elephant has been spotted roaming near MKC High School in Baripada of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Efforts and underway by officials from forest department and police personnel to safely lead the elephant out.

The scene has caused panic among the hostelites who reside within the campus of the high school. The Forest department has cautioned the nearby people from venturing out of their homes.

