Dense fog continues to grip Odisha, yellow alert issued to 7 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: The intensity of winter in the state has decreased significantly. However, dense fog continues to grip Odisha. Several areas across the state continue to experience heavy fog.

Today, fog has covered several areas of the state including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. This has created difficulty in visibility even within a few meters. Travelling on roads has become difficult due to the heavy fog. Drivers can be seen using headlights through navigate through the roads.

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to seven districts of Odisha in view of heavy fog today. These include Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, and Koraput.

Heavy fog in Odisha has disrupted daily life. As a result, cautionary advice has been given to drivers to remain vigilant while driving through accident prone areas during dense fog.