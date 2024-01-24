Odisha: Drunk man slits wife’s throat before killing self by slitting his own throat

Malkangiri: A man killed his wife by slitting her throat before killing himself by slitting his own throat at Padia area in Malkangiri district today. The deceased couple has been identified as Pedapuri Kandababu and Benu Kumari.

Pedapuri, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was staying at the in-laws house in Padia after his marriage with Benu eight years ago. Today, he returned home in an inebriated state and had some argument with Benu over some trivial issues.

Irate over the argument, Pedapuri slit Benu’s throat with a knife causing her death on the spot. Later, he also slit his own throat and killed himself.

While the exact reason of the crime is yet to be known, a team of cops from the local police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Besides, they started a probe into the heinous crime.