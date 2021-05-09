Odisha: Constable Killed In Road Mishap While Returning From Duty

By WCE 3
Constable Dies In Road Mishap

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a constable was killed in a road accident while returning from his duty on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Neelmadhabh Raut.

Raut was reportedly returning to Bhadrak on a motorbike after completing his duty when his bike had a head-on collision at Barik Chowk on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road. As a result, the constable sustained critical injuries.

Also Read: Odisha: OSRTC Bus Hits Roadside Tree, 7 Medical Students On Way To Covid Duty Injured

Neelmadhabh was first brought to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. But as his condition was critical, he was sent to Cuttack. But there he died.

His body was laid to rest at his native Orali village after the local police officials paid tributes.

You might also like
State

Man Arrested Two Months After Looting Jewelry In Kalahandi

State

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 1084 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4,47,863 As 8541 More Patients Recover In 24…

State

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mahapatra Dies Of COVID-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.