Odisha: Constable Killed In Road Mishap While Returning From Duty

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a constable was killed in a road accident while returning from his duty on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Neelmadhabh Raut.

Raut was reportedly returning to Bhadrak on a motorbike after completing his duty when his bike had a head-on collision at Barik Chowk on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road. As a result, the constable sustained critical injuries.

Neelmadhabh was first brought to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. But as his condition was critical, he was sent to Cuttack. But there he died.

His body was laid to rest at his native Orali village after the local police officials paid tributes.