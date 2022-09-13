Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On 3-Day Mumbai Visit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit the commercial capital of the country Mumbai, to be the part an investors meet.

The CM of Odisha is scheduled to meet investors on September 14. The meet has been organized by the Odisha government in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Mumbai.

This is the fourth investment roadshow after Dubai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi ahead of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave from November 30 to December 4.

As per schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive in Mumbai on September 13 (Today). After the one-to-one meeting with industry leaders at The Oberoi between 11 am and 1.30 pm. The investors’ meet will be held at Hotel Trident.

CM Naveen is also scheduled to visit BSE at Dalal Street and attend the ceremony to ring the auspicious opening bell between 9 am and 9.30 am.

Representatives from the industries will attend the roadshow along with their respective business associates to invite them to Odisha.

The government of Odisha aims to bring investments in the financial sector with a focus on all kinds of manufacturing processes and tourism.