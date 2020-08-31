Odisha CM
Odisha CM undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas today

Odisha CM announces emergency assistance for flood-affected people

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced emergency assistance to alleviate the plight of the flood-affected people.

The Chief Minister announced the assistance after an aerial survey of the affected areas in the state.

As per the announcement, 50 kg of rice and Rs 500 will be provided immediately to the families of the severely affected/submerged villages.

All people displaced by the floods will be provided with cooked food /dry food as long as they are in shelter, said a statement.

Besides, one polythene sheet will be provided to each eligible family whose house has been demolished. The demolition assistance will be provided in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rules.

The district attorney’s office will assess the damage within 15 days and provide assistance over the next week, it said.

Under the SDRF rules, the victim will be provided with clothing and utensils. Dairy farmers will be provided with food aid.

Free treatment and vaccination will be provided to animals and birds in the affected areas. Free veterinary camps will be set up in the affected areas to treat the animals and birds.

All other affected districts will be provided assistance under the SDRF Act.

(With Inputs From IANS)

