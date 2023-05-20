Odisha: Clash erupts between two groups in Baripada, 5 arrested

Baripada: A clash broke out between two groups following a minor altercation between two youths near Chau Padia of Baripada town of Odisha. A total of five youths has been arrested in connection to the clash.

According to sources, two youths fought over some minor issue near Chau Padia of Baripada, which then escalated into a group clash two days ago. One man named Rabin Kumar Patra has received critical injuries after being attacked with a sharp weapon during the group clash.

The Bhanjapur police and the Baripada town police have registered two separate cases regarding the group clash. The Baripada town police has arrested two people and the Bhanjapur police has arrested three people in connection with the case. All the five arrested have been forwarded to court.

The visuals of the group clash are going viral in social media. The visuals show a man attacking others with a sword inside a hotel.

The BJD student union president has met the SP and demanded the police to arrest and take action against all the accused as soon as possible.