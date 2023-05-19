3 killed as Bolero crushes bike in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: In a tragic incident, as many as three persons were killed after a Bolero vehicle crushed their bike in Balangir district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place near Karkachia chhak on the Loisingha-Bharsuja road in Loisingha area.

The deceased persons have been identified as Tulsiram Patel of Sadeipali in Balangir, Suranjan Patel of Kusang and Rakesh Patel of Rotgan.

As per reports, Tulsiram, Suranjan and Rakesh were coming in a bike to Balangir when a speeding Bolero vehicle crushed the bike near Karkachia chhak. As a result of the accident, the three reportedly got killed on the spot.

It has been learnt that Suranjan and Rakesh were coming to drop Tulsiram in his village Sadeipali.

The three deceased persons include a man and his brother-in-law and his friend.

After getting information Police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway while the Bolero that rammed the Bike is yet to be traced out.

In another incident in Balangir district, a woman sustained critical burn injury in Khairmal village. The incident took place after her saree caught fire from the lamp that she had lighted for Savitri puja today.

Further, her father-in-law also sustained injury as he tried to save his daughter-in-law from the fire accident. Both of them have been admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.