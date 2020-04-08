5T Secretary visits Kendrapara to review coronavirus situation

Odisha Chief Secy, 5T Secy in Kendrapara: COVID Hospital likely to come up

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kendrapara: Odisha’s Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Chief Minister’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Kendrapara today to take stock of coronavirus situation on Wednesday. They discussed with the district Collector about establishment of a COVID hospital in the district.

It is to be noted that a 32 year old youth has been found COVID positive in Kendrapara.

COVID hospitals are also to come up in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary has tweeted, “Going to Jajpur, Kendrapada and Bhadrakh to oversee their Covid hospital arrangements this afternoon.Secy to CM is also with me .Will interact with collectors and others . The dist administrations are extremely proactive”

