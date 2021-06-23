Odisha: Champak Dwadashi, Daitapati prabesh rituals in Puri Srimandira

Puri: The Champak dwadasi and Daitapati Prabesh niti (rituals) were observed in Shree Mandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha on the Sukla Pakshya dwadasi day on Tuesday the 22nd June 2021.

On this day after completion of the bathing rituals of the Gods and Goddess, the deities were offered new clothes and ‘Sarbanga niti’ ritual was observed.

After completion of the Madhyana dhupa rituals, the newly married Lord and Rukmani circumambulated the temple on a palanquin. Thereafter, the palanquin was taken on a procession to Srinahara, the Palace where Gajapati Maharaja received the newly-wed couple and offered special prayers & rituals.

Also read; Ratha Yatra only in Puri, Orissa HC refuses to intervene
