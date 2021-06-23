Ratha Yatra only in Puri, Orissa HC refuses to intervene

By WCE 1
courts closed in odisha
File Photo

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the state government’s decision on permitting to conduct Ratha Yatra only at Puri this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the division bench of the High Court constituted in this regard has also rejected the petitions filed by Baladevjew in Kendrapara, popularly known as Tulasi Khetra.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Ashirbad yojna for the…

Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva to be observed…

Earlier this month, the state Government had cancelled Ratha Jatra in all parts of the state, except Puri in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. However,  they have allowed of the rituals relating to the annual festival may be performed in the respective temple premises.

The order said, Ratha Yatra will only be held at the Shrikshetra Puri. Nowhere else in the state,the festival will be organized during this pandemic.

You might also like
State

Fake Covid Medicines in Odisha: STF arrests 3 persons

State

Odisha: Bear attacks villagers in Dhenkanal, injures two

State

People cross river to receive Covid vaccine jabs in Puri of Odisha

State

Monsoon: Heavy rain lash out in twin city Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.