Ratha Yatra only in Puri, Orissa HC refuses to intervene

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the state government’s decision on permitting to conduct Ratha Yatra only at Puri this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the division bench of the High Court constituted in this regard has also rejected the petitions filed by Baladevjew in Kendrapara, popularly known as Tulasi Khetra.

Earlier this month, the state Government had cancelled Ratha Jatra in all parts of the state, except Puri in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have allowed of the rituals relating to the annual festival may be performed in the respective temple premises.

The order said, Ratha Yatra will only be held at the Shrikshetra Puri. Nowhere else in the state,the festival will be organized during this pandemic.