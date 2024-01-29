Odisha Cabinet takes historic decisions for development and empowerment of tribals through LABHA Yojana
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet which met this evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a historic decisions for the development and empowerment of about one Crore tribals through the LABHA Yojana.
It is to be noted here that the State Government has announced a new scheme for the development of the tribals of Odisha, LABHA – Laghu bana jatya drabya kraya.
What is LABHA:
- LABHA Yojana is a 100% state-funded MSP for MFP scheme .(minimum support price for minor forest produce )
- The Minimum support Price will be determined every year by the State Govt .
- Under the scheme a primary collector (tribal)will be able to sell the minor forest produce at Minimum Support Price collected at the procurement centres by TDCCOL
- Since 99% of primary collectors are tribals and majority of them are women, LABHA Yojana will integrate the efforts with the Mission Shakti’s Women SHGs .
- These procurement centres will be managed by SHGs /any other notified agencies assisted by TDCCOL.
- Upon collection the amount will be transferred as DBT to the beneficiary account and the SHG /any other agency will recieve Commission(2%) as well.
- The Procurement automation System will capture the total collection of MFP and the details of the primary collector and the procurement point. As per 5t principles Procurement Automation System which will using Technology to ensure Transparency will bring about greater benefits for the tribal people.
- For further sale TDCCOL will do e- tendering and explore value addition and processing units .
- The State Government to further benefit the tribals of is setting up a 25-crore Tamarind processing plant in Rayagada which will use the Minor Forest Produce of Tamarind procured through LABHA Yojana for value-addition .
- Due to LABHA Yojana, possibility of distress sale of the produce to any middlemen will also be eliminated.