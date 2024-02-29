Odisha Cabinet approves 8 proposals

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 proposals of 3 departments of the State government were approved during the 75th session of “Cabinet Meeting’ held today in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the meeting was over, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, DC-cm-Addl. Chief Secretary, DoWR, Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, W&CD Department, Subha Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit briefed about the approved agenda items.

A total of 6 agenda items related to H&FW department & one from DoWR and one from W&CD Department were presented in the cabinet and all have been approved in the cabinet.