Odisha Cabinet approves regularization of contractual supervisors of W&CD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet has approved the proposal of regularization of 504 contractual supervisor posts of the department of Women and Child Development (W&CD) of the State government in its meeting held today.

The regularization of their services will ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services and support to vulnerable children and women in the community covered under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs in the State.

After considering their demand received through their associations and their representation before the Inter-Ministerial Committee, govt. has considered their case for regularization with an additional burden of Rs 18.51 Crore per annum.

Such regularization will inspire the educated women from rural and tribal areas to work as Supervisors with commitment and dedication, which will help to enhance overall development of services deliver system. It will also improve the quality of services they provide, encouraging them to perform at their best.