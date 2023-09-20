Odisha: Agitating teachers-CMO meeting to be held on September 23

Bhubaneswar: In a latest development to the ongoing agitation of the primary school teachers, a meeting will be held between the representatives of the teachers and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on September 23.

According to reports, the meeting will be held in the Chief Minister’s Grievance Chamber, informed the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF).

The teachers’ demand of abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

It is to be noted here that over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers were staging protests across the state since September 8 to press their demands. However, they decided to put their strikes on hold following the State government’s assurance, after an inter-ministerial committee meeting, to fulfill their demands by December this year.