JP Nadda releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Odisha with tall promises

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda today released BJP’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

In its ‘Sankalp Patra’ the saffron party made tall promises which included to procure paddy at MSP of Rs 31,00 per quintal under Samrudh Krushak Niti and eradicate the Katni Chatni issue completely. It also promised to implement chimes like PM AWAS Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

BJP also promised to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant government posts, build 15 lakh houses under the PMAY scheme in the State, and set up the Odisha Bhawan in every big city.

Creation of 25 Lakpati Didis in next three years and returning the chit fund money to the duped investors within 18 months after forming the government in Odisha are some of the tall promises the BJP made in the election manifesto.

