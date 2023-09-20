55 people fall sick after consuming Ganesh Chatruthi ‘Prasad’ in Boudh

Boudh: As many as 55 people were taken ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ during Ganesh Puja celebrations in Odisha’s Boudh district this morning.

According to reports, the leftover ‘Prasad’ of Ganesh Puja was served at Masad Gaon under Harbhanga block of the district. However, 55 villagers fell sick after consuming the Prasad. Most of them complained of nausea, loose motion and abdominal pain.

All of them were rushed to Purunakatak Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, nine women and 12 children were later shifted to Boudh district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Likewise, more than 35 people fell ill in Balasore district also after consuming prasad during Ganesh Puja. The incident took place at Sarsatia village of Bahanaga block of the district.