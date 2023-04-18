Odisha: 32 Officers Join Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Dept

Bhubaneswar: As many as 32 officers today joined the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department. While 26 of them joined as Inspectors of textile, 6 have been recruited as auditors. An orientation was organized at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre for the new recruits.

Joining the program on virtual platform Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the new officers and said that they all have come out successful through a fair and transparent process under the 5-T framework of governance. He said, “I hope as key players in the implementation of these schemes, you will actively support the weaving community in bringing about transformation in their lives.”

He expected the new officers to work sincerely and dedicatedly with true sense of commitment and contribute to the development of the state for the wellbeing of the weavers.

Speaking about the significance of handloom sector, he said that Handloom is a vital sector in providing livelihood support for rural people and in improving their economic status. His Government continues to make significant efforts to make lives of each and every weaver more comfortable, increase their income and bring smiles to their faces, he added.

Highlighting the initiatives taken up by his government for the sector, he said that the Government has implemented many innovative schemes for the economic development of people engaged in this sector. Construction of Work-Shed cum Houses, Boyan Jyoti Yojana, Supply of improved looms & accessories, Capacity Building Training and Exposure visits of weavers to established Handloom Clusters for knowledge acquisition, Concretization of loom pits and Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana and many more schemes have been put in place making remarkable impact on the lives of people in this sector, he outlined.

Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts Minister Reeta Sahoo said that the handloom sector is making impressive progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The weavers and handicrafts artisans are our pride, she added. The new officers should work towards the welfare of these people with commitment, she advised.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary PK Jena said that our handloom and handicrafts are hugely popular and considered as premium products outside Odisha. The new officers should ensure that the programmes reach the weaving community. They should encourage youngsters to take up this profession with use of technology, modern designs, he called upon the new recruits.

Sharing their experience, new officers Swati Sucharita Parida, Pinaki Das and Rajendra said that they have been extremely happy for the transparency, pace in the recruitment process. They thanked the CM for the 5T initiative for which things are happening at a faster pace.

Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhi welcomed the guests and Director Textiles offered the vote of thanks.