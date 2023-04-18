Heatwave in Odisha: Schools and Anganwadi Centre to remain closed for next two days

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the scorching heatwave condition in the State, the Odisha government today announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi Centre for the next two days.

“All schools up to class 12 (Govt, Aided and Private) and all Anganwadi Centre will remain closed on 19th and 20th April in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state,” said the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on its Twitter handle this evening.

Important Announcement: All schools up to class 12 (Govt, Aided and Private) and all Anganwadi Centre will remain closed on 19th and 20th April in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state. — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 18, 2023

It is to be noted here that the day temperature soared to 44.2 degrees Celcius today. Mayurbhanj district’s Baripada town and Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of the day.

Besides, the twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C while 10 destinations in the State recorded mercury above 43 degrees Celcius today.

Also read: Intense heat wave in Odisha: Schools to remain closed till April 16

As per the latest list of maximum temperatures recorded in different destinations of the State, issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir and Boudh recorded 43.7 degrees C, Nuapada recorded 43.6 degrees C, while Titlagarh in Balangir district and Soneup recorded 43.2 degrees Celcius each.

Likewise, Angul recorded 43.1 degrees Celcius while Sundergarh and Sambalpur recorded 43.0 degrees Celcius. As many as 10 destinations in the State recorded mercury above 43 degrees C.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued Yellow Warnings for heatwave conditions for the next two days.