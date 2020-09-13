Odia Film Director Sisir Mohan Pati No More

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Noted Odia film director Sisir Mohan Pati popularly known as “Butu Bhai” passed away at his residence in Cuttack yesterday.

He was 66 years old.

Pati has a long list of movies to his credit which includes Panchu Pandav (1989), Raja Rani (1989), Maa Pari Kie Heba (1999) and Aeithi Swarga Aeithi Narka (2003).

He has also directed teleserials and worked as assistant director in various other movies such as Jaga Balia (1984), Hira Nila (1984), Jaga Hatare Pagha (1985), etc.

A pal of glooms descended among members of Odia film community with the demise of the noted film maker.

 

