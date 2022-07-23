Odia actor Babusan Mohanty with an actress caught red handed by wife Trupti

Bhubaneswar: A video has gone viral in which Odia film actor Babusan is seen with actress Prakruti Mishra in a car.

It can be seen in the video that a woman is trying scuffle with the actors. The woman verbally abuses Prakruti Mishra while trying to pull her hair.

It’s also seen that Prakruti cries for help, but nobody comes to her rescue. Rather the onlookers go on recording the incident while she herself manages to escape from the grip of the woman. But the story doesn’t end here. The lady chases Prakruti to an auto and tries to beat her on the road. As per reports, the woman who is seen chasing Prakuti is Trupti, wife of Babusan Mohanty.

The incident reportedly witnessed in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The people who were present there have made the video viral.

However, we are yet to get reaction of Prakruti Mishra, Babusan and his wife on this matter. Meanwhile parents of Prakruti Mishra have visited Kharvel Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint in this matter.