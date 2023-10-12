Number of ORS and OAS posts increased, approved by Odisha CM

In the latest addition to the number of administrative posts in Odisha, 35 OAS posts have been added and approved by CM.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
oas posts increased

Bhubaneswar: In the latest addition to the number of administrative posts in Odisha, 35 OAS posts have been added and approved by CM.

According to reports, to further bolster service delivery to people in Urban Local Bodies, CM has approved 35 additional posts in Odisha Administrative Service (OAS).

In addition to that, 32 additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) have been created.

Reliable reports say that, the postings will be made in different Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Notified Area Council (NAC).

Also Read: WATCH: 38 Labourers From Odisha Stranded In Thailand, Appeal For Rescue

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans