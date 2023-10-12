Number of ORS and OAS posts increased, approved by Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: In the latest addition to the number of administrative posts in Odisha, 35 OAS posts have been added and approved by CM.

According to reports, to further bolster service delivery to people in Urban Local Bodies, CM has approved 35 additional posts in Odisha Administrative Service (OAS).

In addition to that, 32 additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) have been created.

Reliable reports say that, the postings will be made in different Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Notified Area Council (NAC).

