WATCH: 38 labourers from Odisha stranded in Thailand, appeal for rescue

Bhubaneswar: At least 38 labourers of Odisha are stranded in Thailand and are appealing for safe rescue, said reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, as many as 38 workers are stuck in Thailand after going to work there. 38 youths from Rajkanika area of ​​Kendrapada district were allegedly harassed by the company employees when they went to work as laborers in a plywood company in Thailand.

It is worth mentioning that, these workers have not been paid for two months and their passports have been forcibly taken away by the company staff.

As a result, 38 workers are spending their lives as house prisoners and in hunger. Through a video message, they have appealed to the Indian government to bring them back to their country.

Meanwhile, after the trapped workers contacted the former MLA of Aul, Devendra Sharma, Sharma informed Kendrapada Collector about this and gave details about the trapped workers. Further detailed reports are awaited in this regard.