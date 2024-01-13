Kendrapara: The number of crocodile increases to 1811 in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika as per the Annual Census of Estuarine Crocodiles 2024 executed recently.

This year the number of crocodiles has increased to 1811 as compared to 1793 last year. That means this year there is increase of 18 numbers.

The growth in numbers has been reported in Hatchlings mainly. Other size segments (of crocs) have also reported slight growth compared to last year.

Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer informed regarding this. Reportedly, 4 crocodiles died in the last one year. The Annual crocodile census was carried out in between 10th and 12th for three days at Bhitarkanika.

22 teams divided into 51 units carried out the crocodile census. The census was going on both during the day and night. The census was carried out at the Bhitarkanika river system, canals and river delta areas.

There are a maximum of 122 crocodiles were counted in Kanika Forest Division. This is 78.52 percent of the total number of crocs in Bhitakrinka.

The Bhitarkanika was closed for tourists from January 5th to 13th for the crocodile census.

