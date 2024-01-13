Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha continues Sambalpur district visit on second day

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, V.Kartik Pandian visited Sambalpur district to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Mandalia Ground and interacted with students of all colleges of Sambalpur. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Citing examples of prominent persons Like P K Mishra IAS from the district, Pandian emphasized the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated them to dream big and work hard towards achieving the goals.

Pandian visited Maa Samaleswari temple and reviewed the progress of the SAMLEI Project. The project is being implemented in 2 phases with a total cost of Rs. 292 crores. The SAMLEI project inauguration is scheduled on January 27th.

He reviewed the progress of development of Jagannath temple, Panchakhanda Temple in Rairakhol and renovation of Smruti Pitha at Kandhara and Prapti Pitha at Madhupur of Santha Bhimabhoi at a total cost of Rs. 13.58 Crs. All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by Kartik Pandian during his visit to Sambalpur in July 2023.

Later, he also reviewed the progress of Construction of 04 in-stream Storage Structures on River in Bheden in Budharaja, Kirasasan, Saida and Gochhara in Kuchinda at a total cost of Rs. 210 Crs, and various important Mega PWS Projects to 07 Blocks of Sambalpur district with a total cost of Rs. 802 Crs, 16 Road Projects with a total cost of Rs. 131 Crs and 16 Bridge Projects with a total cost of Rs. 90 Crs.

Many of the above major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Sambalpur district in July 2023 when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Kuchinda college field in Kuchinda and Kadam Padia in Rairakhol and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.

