New-born baby rescued from train in Odisha’s Puri

By WCE 5
Puri: A new-born baby has been rescued from a train in Puri of Odisha on Wednesday. It was rescued by the RPF. The baby had been spotted beneath the seat of a boogie of the Tapaswini Express train that had been stationed at platform number 4 of Puri Railway station.

As per reports, the RPF officials heard a baby crying when they were conducting the routine checking of the boogies. As they approached near the seat, they found someone had abandoned a new-born baby under the seat.

The baby was then rushed to the district head quarter hospital of Puri in an Ambulance for treatment. The staffs of Childline as well as RPF are present near the baby.

It is yet to be ascertained who abandoned the baby. RPF, GRP and Police have stated investigation of the matter. During the preliminary investigation, the CCTV footages of the cameras installed at the platforms are being checked. Further investigation of the case is underway.

