Minor girl attempting suicide rescued by youth in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist

Nabarangpur: A minor girl was attempting suicide by climbing to a height of 70 feet in a mango tree when she was miraculously rescued by a youth. Later, the fire fighters brought the two to the ground. This high voltage drama continues for 1 hour. The incident took place in Dabugan area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha on Thursday.

As per reports, the minor girl attempted suicide following a small fight at home. She climbed up the mango tree and when was trying to commit suicide by tying her dupatta, the youth saved her.

The youth has been identified as Subhash Chandra Kumbhar.

Reportedly, the youth was observing the girl as she was worried. Hence, not only the girl, but he also climbed up the tree without the knowledge of the girl. Later when the girl was attempting suicide he saved her.

Both of them remained hanging at the height of 70 feet for about one hour. The youth then shouted for help and the locals called the fire brigade office in Dabugan.

The fire fighters then rushed to the spot, and rescued the two from the high tree with the help of ladder and rope.

The girl has been admitted to Dabugan Community Health Centre for treatment. Her health condition is stable as per the doctor there. A lot of people crowded the place to witness the incident while everybody is all praise for the courageous boy who saved life of the girl.