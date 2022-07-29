Babushan-Prakruti Controversy: Audio of romantic conversation goes viral: Watch

Babushan-Prakruti Controversy: Audio of romantic conversation goes viral
Photo: Instagram/ @Mohanty_Babushaan & @prakrutimishra

Bhubaneswar: In the controversy involving Odia actor Babushan, his wife Trupti and Babu’s ‘Premam’ co-actor Prakruti Mishra, it has been expected that the matter will be resolved soon with mutual consent. This is because, recently Babushan’s uncle Rabi Mishra had visited Trupti’s house to have a discussion with Trupti and her family members so that the matter can be sorted out with mutual consent.

As per reports, Rabi Mishra had went to Babushan’s wife Trupti’s house on behalf of Babu’s family. He reportedly talked for about 15 minutes. He inquired about Trupti and her child. The outcome of this visit was that Trupti said, “Wait and watch,”, as reportedly informed by Sadhana, aunt of Trupti Satpathy.

Meanwhile an audio clip of romantic conversation purportedly between Babushan and Prakruti Mishra has gone viral.

Watch video and listen to the viral audio clip here:

