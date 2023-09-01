Mayurbhanj: Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha likely to get GI tag

Baripada: The Kai Chutney, largely available in Similipal area of Mayurbhanj district and consumed by the tribal people is likely to get GI tag soon.

The application seeking GI tag for Kai Chutney (Red ant chutney) has been listed vide Application No. 725 at page no. 52 of the Geographical Indications Journal No. 178 of the Government of India, that has been released today.

The GI tag for the red ant chutney had been sought by the Mayurbhanj Kai Society earlier. The Krishi Bigyan Kendra, Yashipur had applied for the tag via OUAT. It seems the dream is going to be fulfilled soon.

As per Mayurbhanj Kai Society, this chutney has many medicinal value. Reportedly, the tribal people are consuming it since early times as a food. It is used to get relief from fever and pneumonia.

It is to be noted that earlier today the Kanteimundi brinjal of Nayagarh district in Odisha had been given GI tag. Nayagarh Collector informed about this.