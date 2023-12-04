Man strangles wife to death in Angul of Odisha, surrenders to police

Angul: In a shocking incident, a man has strangled his wife to death in Angul district of Odisha said reliable reports on Monday. The husband surrendered to the police after the shocking act of strangling his wife.

The incident happened in the area of ​​Rengali Project under Kaniha Block of Angul District. A man identified as Sarat Khuntia killed his wife Indira Khuntia by strangling her with a rug due to a family dispute.

Later Sharat Khuntia surrendered at Rengali police station. According to the information available, Sarat Khuntia fell in love with Indira, who was older than him. He has 3 children. As he did not have a house of his own, he used to spend his life in the verandah of other people’s houses.

The husband went to another state to earn his livelihood. The elder son Lipun also moved away from the family in the hope of earning. From the preliminary investigation it is known that Sharat killed Indira on suspicion of having an affair with another man.

