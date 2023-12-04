2 dead as tractor overturns in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: Tractor overturns in Sambalpur district of Odisha, killing two people on the spot said reliable reports on Monday.

The tragic incident has been reported from Sargapalli area under Katarabaga police station limits in Sambalpur district. The tractor overturned while it was being taken to the fields to fetch paddy.

It is worth mentioning that one of them died in Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) whereas, the the other lost his life while being treated in Burla Medical College and Hospital.

The identity of the two people is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.