Major IPS reshuffle in Odisha, Brijesh Kumar Rai appointed as Additional CP twin city Commissionerate police

Bhubaneswar: A major IPS-level reshuffle in Odisha has been effected on Tuesday said reliable reports. Brijesh Kumar Rai has been appointed as Additional CP twin city Commissionerate police.

The Government of Odisha Home Department has published a notification in this regard on

31 October, 2023, said reports.

Here is the entire list:

Arun Kumar Ray, IPS, RR-1988 at present OSD, Home Department transferred and posted as Director, Printing, Stationery and Publication. Odisha, Cuttack.

A.M.Prasad, IPS, (RR-1989), at present Spl. DGP, HRPC is transferred and posted as DG of Prisons, Director Correctional Services, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Lalit Das, IPS, (RR-1992). at present Director, Printing, Stationery and Publication Odisha, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, HRPC.

Umashankar Dash IPS (RR-2008), at present Additional CP, Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has been transferred and posted as DIG, SIW.

Brijesh Kumar Rai, IPS (RR-2009), at DIG, Headquarters has been transferred and posted as Additional CP Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.