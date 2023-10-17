Lizard in midday meal in Bhadrak of Odisha, students unwell

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a lizard in midday meal in Bhadrak district of Odisha was reported on Tuesday.

According to reliable reports, such a complaint has been recorded from the Dhamnagar Municipality school of Bhadrak district.

According to the available information, the students fell ill after having the midday meal in Bhadrak yesterday. They came home and told their parents that there was a lizard in the midday meal.

It is worth mentioning that the all of them have been admitted to the Dhamnagar Community Health Center (CHC) and are being treated there. Their condition is said to be stable.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter. An investigation into the matter of a lizard in midday meal in Bhadrak is underway, said latest reports.