Lady IIC critical after being attacked by retired army man in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a woman police IIC was injured after being attacked by a retired army man in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

It is to be noted here that Saroj Das, the retired army personnel, had created a ruckus in Banki Bazar with swords and hammers in his hands on Friday. The Banki police after a herculean task successfully caught hold of him. However, later he managed to escape from the police custody.

Today, Banki police got some inputs regarding Das addressing a group of locals at the football filed in Similipur village. Soon, Banki SDPO along with cops from Banki Police Station reached the spot without uniforms to nab him.

However, tension run high at the place after the retired army man, apart from hurling abuses at the police team, manhandled the cops and even physically attacked Banki Police Station IIC Madhusmita Behera, leaving her critically injured. Some people also were seen supporting Das in attacking the police.

As the situation went out of control, the police team returned empty handed and admitted Madhusmita to the Banki Hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

Police are now chalking out different plans to nab Saroj Das, said sources.