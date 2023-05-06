Jharsuguda bye-election: Webcasting from all booths on polling day, says CEO

Bhubaneswar: For the first time in Odisha live webcasting from all the polling booths under Jharsuguda constituency is to be taken up on the election day, during the upcoming by-poll, said Nikunja Dhal, the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha on Saturday.

By arrangement for webcasting the election officers can watch the scene of the booths from their places.

As many as 40 booths have been identified as sensitive under the Jharsuguda constituency. However, the law and order situation is fine as of now.

Two major political parties have come up with complaints regarding the violation of the code of conduct. The district collector has got these complaints. The investigation is going on in this matter.

The CEO said that he is in complete touch with the Collector and SP of the Jharsuguda district.