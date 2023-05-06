Power outage: President Droupadi Murmu addresses convocation in darkness at MSBD University

Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu had to deliver her speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj in complete darkness due to sudden power outage.

Advertisement

The entire auditorium went into darkness for around 9 minutes when President Murmu started delivering her speech.

President Murmu continued her speech with the light coming out of the podium and she said, “The University is as much in the dark as its beauty.”

Later, the Odisha I&PR department regrets inconvenience and said that “From 11.56 am to 12.05 pm, power tripped and the whole auditorium was in dark.”

Sources said that the power supply was intact at the university as the Air conditions and fans were functioning. However, the lights went off suddenly during the President’s speech.

The Vice Chancellor of MSCB University Prof. Santosh Tripathy regretted the inconvenience that occurred during the convocation ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the 12th Convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University as Chief Guest.

Then she will depart from the university premises at 12:25 and will head towards Palm Airport from Baripada Helipad via Koleikunda.

Yesterday, the President visited the Similipal National Park along with her family members and Police DG.She was given a grand welcome by the people at the Chahala in the core area, where local tribal food was served to her as per the tribal tradition. Later, the President went around the Similipal Garden on a special safari to see deer, sambhar and elephants. The President also visited the waterfalls at Barehipani and Joranda.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace 12th Convocation Of MSBD University In Baripada Today