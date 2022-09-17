International Coastal Clean-Up Day: Gopalpur Port Joins Hands With Indian Coast Guard, Holds Mega “Beach Clean-Up Drive”

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to observe International Coastal Clean-Up Day with a theme of ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’, the largest coastal cleaning drive, Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) joined hands with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Station, Gopalpur today.

Over 400 participants along with senior port officials, Coast Guard personnel, civilians and volunteers took part in the clean-up drive organised at beaches of Bateswar stretching approximately 2 km.

The clean-up drive was aimed at creating awareness among people to keep the beaches clean, safeguarding the environment and inculcating the habit of respecting coastlines which in turn nurtures marine biodiversity.

Gracing the special occasion, VJ Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) opined, “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of wastes, especially plastic wastes, are the simple mantra to protect the oceans and our beaches. Thus, Gopalpur Port has been taking several initiatives to protect our coast and beaches.”

“We are committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. We will accelerate our commitment to protect the coast of Ganjam district,” averred the GPL CEO.

“It was a heart-warming scenario to see the voluntary participation of hundreds of people, who have been motivated to stop unnecessary littering and also extended help towards the cleaning drive,” said Ajay Kumar Mishra, VP (HR/IR), Gopalpur Port.

Approximately 100 Kg of plastic litter was collected during the drive.

Notably, International Coastal Clean-Up Day is celebrated on September 17 every year to spread awareness about the importance of coastal clean-up.

Every year, on the third Saturday in September, the International Coastal Clean-Up Community encourages people around the world to remove trash and debris from beaches, waterways and other water bodies, to identify the sources of the litter, to change behaviours that cause pollution and to raise awareness on the extent of the marine debris problem.