Intense Rainfall Warning in Odisha: All Districts on High Alert until the 19th

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing a significant change in weather conditions as heavy rainfall has begun, Several parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar are experiencing cloudy skies with consistent rainfall. Rainfall is likely to increase in the forthcoming days, due to the formation of a low pressure. The State Relief Commission (SRC) has issued a heavy rain alert across all districts in Odisha, effective until the 19th. The possibility of intense rainfall poses a significant risk to the region, prompting immediate action.

SRC has urgently notified all district commissioners to be prepared and take necessary measures. The deployment of relief personnel has been ordered in anticipation of potential flash floods and waterlogging incidents in various districts and municipalities.

The SRC Satyabrat Sahu has sent a letter to all district and municipal commissioners. In the letter, he emphasized the need for proactive steps to mitigate the impending risks.

Residents and authorities are urged to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines. Updates on the weather conditions and any further developments will be provided as the situation progresses.