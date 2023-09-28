IMD issues warnings for low pressure in next 48 hours, heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a low pressure in the next 48 hours and heavy rainfall in Odisha.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to become Well Marked Low Pressure area and move northwestwards towards North Odisha & adjoining West Bengal coasts during subsequent 48 hours, the IMD said adding that the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

The cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 28.3°N/72.0°E, Nokhra, Jodhpur, Barmer and 25.7°N/70.3°E.

Here is the rainfall warning issued by IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 29.09.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 30.09.2023):