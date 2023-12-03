Here’s all you need to know about impact of Cyclone Michaung on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 08 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 3rd December, 2023 over the same region near Latitude 12.2°N and Longitude 82.0°E, about 240 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 210 km east-southeast of Chennai, 330 km southeast of Nellore, 440 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 450 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by 4th December forenoon, the weatherman added.

It further said that thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

However, the IMD has issued the following forecast and warning for Odisha for the next five days:

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 04.12.23):

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjamat one or two places over the rest districts of coastal Odisha, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 04.12.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 05.12.2023):

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Puri, at a few places over the districts of, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack & at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 05.12.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 06.12.2023):

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and at many places over the rest districts of south interior Odisha, north coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north interior Odisha.

Orange warning (Be Prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Puri.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 06.12.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 07.12.2023):

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of coastal Odisha, and at many places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 07.12.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.12.2023):

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Wind warring:

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely from 4th December evening along and off Odisha coast (Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur), likely to gradually increase becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from 5th December evening for subsequent 12 hours.

It would gradually decrease thereafter. Also,strong surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts of Odisha on 5th December.

Sea Condition:

Rough to Very Rough sea condition is likely from 4th December evening to 6th December.

Fishermen Warnings: