Cyclonic storm Michaung forms, to make landfall on Dec 5 on Andhra

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm Michaung.

The system lay centered about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore, 550 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

The cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-westwards and further intensify and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, as per the IMD.

“Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” said IMD.

Cyclone Michaung is now expected to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5 with a sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, IMD predicted.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu in relation to Cyclone Michaung. The weatherman have predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours. IMD also predicted moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning at many places in these districts.