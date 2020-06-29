Here is Ritual Schedule of Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri of Odisha

Puri: The schedule for the rituals to be performed on July 1, 2020 at Gundicha temple on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra 2020 of Lord Jagannath and His siblings in Puri of Odisha was released today. Here are the details of the rituals’ schedule.

Mangala Alati : 4.00 am

Mailama : 4.15 am

Tadapalagi : 4.30 am

Roshahoma : 4.30 am

Abakasha : 5.00 am

Surya puja : 5.15 am

Dwarapala puja : 5.30 am

Besha sesha : 5.30 am

Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa (Khechudi Bhoga): 5.45 to 6.45 am

Senapatalagi: 7.00 am to 7.30 am

Mangalarpana: 7.45 am

Bahuda Pahandi: 8.00 am to 10.00 am

Besha Sesha : 9.00 am to 10.30 am

Chherapanhara : 10.30 am to 11.30 am

Charamala phita, Ghoda, Sarathi fixing : 11.00 am to 12.00 noon

Rathatana (Pulling of Chariots) : 12.00 noon

The other rituals will be performed after ‘Rathatana’ (completion of the pulling of chariots).

It is noteworthy that in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Puri district administration has declared a curfew in the district from 10 pm of June 30 to 10 pm on July 2 for smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra of the Holy Trinity.