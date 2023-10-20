Heart-wrenching! Woman dies after jumping off wrong train in Odisha

Balangir: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman reportedly died after jumping off a moving train, which she had boarded by mistake, in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

The deceased has been identified as Jharana Mahanand, a native of Jarasingha village under Deogaon police station limits of the district.

As per sources, Mahanand along with her two minor children, inadvertently boarded the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Visakhapatnam Special train while return home after completing some work in Balangir.

Later, the woman realized that they had boarded the wrong train and tried to deboard the moving train. However, they could not as the train had already sped away.

When the train slowed down while approaching the Badmal station, Jharana along with her children jumped off and sustained critically injuries. Later, she died on the spot while her children sustained minor injuries and their conditions are stated to stable.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter.