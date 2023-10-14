‘Gupta Gundicha Jatra’ of Lord Jagannath begins in Puri

Puri: The ‘Gupta Gundicha Jatra’, the secret Gundicha Jatra of Lord Jagannath has begun in Puri of Odisha. The Lord is doing this as per the promise He had made to Goddess Laxmi during the Niladri Bije.

On this occasion, Shree Jagannath Madhab and Maa Mahalaxmi in the avatar of Maa Durga visit the Narayani temple in the Dolamandapa sahi. This is performed as a symbol of worship of Lord Durga Madhab.

As per the ritual and tradition, this rare Jatra is known as Gupta Gundicha Jatra. This ritual is an important one in Srikhetra during the Sodasa Puja.

After the Sakala dhupa while Lord Durga Madhab visits to the Narayani temple there the Bandapana ritual is performed amid sound of the Bije Kahali. Here some special rituals of Lord Durga Madhab are performed. Also, bhoga is offered. Devotees were seen much excited to witness this Gupta Gundicha ritual.