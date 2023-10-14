Devotees flock to witness ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ of Goddess Samaleswari on Mahalaya at Samaleswari Temple

Sambalpur: On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, the Samaleswari Temple witnessed an influx of devotees eager to witness the revered ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ of Goddess Samaleswari, the principal deity of the undivided Sambalpur district.

Traditionally, Goddess Samaleswari adorns a red costume throughout the year, except during Mahalaya when it changes to white, signifying a unique and sacred transformation.

The ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha,’ also known as ‘Ganga Darshan,’ is a sight devout Hindus eagerly await. It is believed that beholding the Goddess in this Besha is akin to a purifying dip in the holy Ganga river.

During the Navaratra, a nine-night festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, Maa Samaleswari adorns various Beshas such as Sailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kusumanda, Skandhamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagouri, and Raja Rajeswari.

The temple experiences a significant influx of devotees from Odisha and neighboring states during these auspicious nine days.

Mahalaya signifies the commencement of Durga Puja celebrations and marks the conclusion of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus honor and pay homage to their ancestors. Devotees gather in large numbers to partake in the spiritual and festive fervor, seeking blessings and a sense of divine connection during this sacred time.

Also Read: Mahalaya Observed At Various Places Across Odisha