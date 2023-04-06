Govt Medical College in Kalahandi gets NMC approval

Bhubaneswar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given the go ahead to the Government Medical College, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. The college would have 100 intake capacity in MBBS from the academic session 2023-24.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit reportedly said that the institution would fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district.

After this NMC approval the KBK triad has completed. The Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital has 100 seats, the Balangir Govt Medical College and Hospital has 100 seats and now the Kalahandi Medical College has got NMC nod for 100 seats.

Reportedly, the Bhawanipatna government hospital will function as teaching hospital for the medical college.

The said medical college is located at Bhangabari in Bhawanipatna town, the district head quarter of Kalahandi district.

Also read: Aboli Sunil Naravane Appointed As Jharsuguda Collector