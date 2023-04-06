Aboli Sunil Naravane appointed as Jharsuguda Collector

Bhubaneswar: Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, the 2015 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate of Jharsuguda in Odisha. She was working as Collector of Sonepur.

Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS, Collector and DM, Sonepur is appointed as Collector and DM, Jharsuguda. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the CrPC, the State Govt hereby appoint Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jharsuguda.

She is directed to get herself relieved immediately by handing over the charge to the ADM, Sonepur and join her new place of posting, reads a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha today.