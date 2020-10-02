In what could be considered as a good news for all those who are seeking for a government job, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for online application which it has invited to fill up the posts of Assistant Director General.

The notification for this recruitment was released and September 24 was the last date for the submission of application form. However, it has been extended till October 16.

Vacancy details

Name and number of posts:

Post Name: Assistant Director General

Vacancy: 6 posts

Last date for submission of online application: October 16

Eligibility:

The candidates should have analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 12 or above. Even the officers from State/ UT Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience also can take part in the recruitment drive.

Age limit:

The candidates should not be more than 56 years of age.

Selection Procedure: The Assistant Director General will be selected on the base of deputation basis.

How to Apply:

The candidates can apply in the prescribed format, along with documents and forward to ADG (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001. The application may also be sent through email on [email protected]

Candidates can click here for UIDAI Recruitment 2020 Notification

Candidates can click here to see the last date Extended Notice