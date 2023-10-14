Girl killed, youth critical in road accident in Kalahandi of Odisha

Kalahandi: In a tragic road accident in Kalahandi district of Odisha, a girl has been killed on the spot, said reliable reports on Saturday.

According to reliable reports, the girl died in the road accident in Kalahandi as and unknown vehicle hit the scooter she was travelling in. A youth has also been critically injured in the accident, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, their scooter was hit by unknown vehicle in Kalahandi. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and admitted the critically injured youth to the Dharmagarh hospital.

The youth is said to be in a critical condition. The local police reached the spot of the accident, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A search has been launched to identify the vehicle which was involved in the accident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

